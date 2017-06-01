Column: One last check of the mailbag

Illinois-Springfield senior Amanda Gosbeth (West Chicago) had a season and career to remember. A third-team Division II CoSIDA Academic All-America selection with a perfect 4.0 GPA in mathematics, the -- yes -- catcher hit .336 and started 48 of 54 games to finish fourth in Prairie Stars history in games played. She's top-seven in 12 other categories, first in stolen base percentage (54 of 60) and sacrifice bunts. On April 30 Illinois-Springfield named Gosbeth its female athlete of the year, its senior scholar-athlete, and softball MVP.
