State budget impasse weighs on local economic outlook

The prospect of a third Illinois fiscal year without a budget is weighing more than ever on expectations of local employers.
A spring economic-outlook survey released Friday showed 61 percent of businesses and other organizations listed state finances among their top three concerns for the coming year, the highest percentage since the University of Illinois Springfield Survey Research Office began spring and fall surveys in 2008.
The percentage listing state government has steadily increased since 2012, said Josh Collins, director of business and community development for The Greater Springfield Chamber of Commerce.
“Obviously, it affects cash flow of those who are owed money, and even business-to-business folks. A lot of their suppliers are owed money,” said Collins. “It’s just a cyclical issue. You’re either worried about getting money or you’re worried about your customers.”
The chamber and UIS are partners in the survey.
The story was reported by The State Journal-Register on June 2, 2017.
