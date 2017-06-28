Area colleges: UIS students honored for academics

Rochester High School graduate Grant Fitzsimmons and Lincoln product Kena Bere are among 12 University of Illinois Springfield athletes named as Great Lakes Valley Conference Brother James Gaffney FSC Distinguished Scholar Award recipients.
The GLVC recognized 275 athletes for achieving a 4.0 grade point average during the academic year.
Bere plays for the women’s tennis team. Fitzsimmons is a member of the men’s tennis squad. The other UIS recipients are Hannah Blyth (women’s tennis), Amanda Gosbeth (softball), Haley Inman (softball), Brittany Moore (softball), Katie Wooldridge (softball), Hayley Hawkins (women’s soccer), Brooke Hill (women’s golf), Jacob Seidel (men’s cross country/track and field), Alex Ginglen (men’s cross country/track and field) and Sam Clarke (men’s tennis).
Seven UIS teams have been honored by the GLVC for maintaining a 3.30 GPA.
They are women’s tennis (3.70), softball (3.66), volleyball (3.52), women’s soccer (3.51), men’s tennis (3.49), women’s golf (3.44) and men’s cross country (3.31).
