Friday, June 2, 2017

Baseball: Stars’ Taylor gets another All-America honor

University of Illinois Springfield junior shortstop Cole Taylor has been named to the American Baseball Coaches Association/Rawlings NCAA Division II All-American third team.

He led the Great Lakes Valley Conference in hits (85), runs (63), doubles (25), triples (four) and on-base percentage (.461). He hit a team-high .395 for UIS.

Taylor, a transfer from Parkland College who is from Fairmount, was named earlier to the National College Baseball Writers Association NCAA Division II All-America honorable mention team.

The story was reported by The State Journal-Register on June 2, 2017.

Read the story online. 
