Sangamon Auditorium names new director

Bryan Rives, a performing arts center manager with more than 30 years of experience, has been named the next director of the University of Illinois Springfield’s Sangamon Auditorium.
Rives will be the auditorium’s “director designate” from July 3 to Sept. 30 and will take over as director on Oct. 1 following the retirement of director Robert Vaughn.
Most recently, Rives has served as tour manager and company manager for Talmi Entertainment, where he was responsible for the Moscow Ballet Nutcracker Tour, an eight-week, 43-city tour in the United States and Canada. In addition, he was a production manager for Celebrity Cruises in Miami from May 2014 to October 2016 and a company manager for several other touring productions.
From 2007 to 2011, Rives was director of event services at Southern Illinois University-Carbondale, where he oversaw the university’s performing arts center and regional ticketing system.
“I am excited to be returning to the great state of Illinois,” Rives said in a statement. “The University of Illinois Springfield’s Sangamon Auditorium is not only a beautiful venue for the campus and greater metro area, but the current director and staff have put together a fantastic season of events for the upcoming year which I expect will bring out record attendance.”
Sangamon Auditorium, which seats 2,018, hosts more than 120 performances annually.
The story was reported by The State Journal-Register on June 1, 2017.
Read the story online.