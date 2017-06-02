Golf: Supak named to all-region team

University of Illinois Springfield player Talon Supak has been named to the Golf Coaches Association of America Division II Ping All-Region Team.
Supak finished in the top 10 in seven of 11 tournaments. He placed second at the Great Lakes Valley Conference Tournament and tied for fourth at the NCAA Division II Midwest/Central Regional. He set multiple records in his final season including, scoring average (73.26), national ranking (67), rounds at par or better (11), eagles in a single season (three), par-3 scoring (3.08), par-4 scoring (4.18), par-5 scoring (4.81), low round (64), low 36-hole total (139) and low 54-hole total (203).
The story was reported by The State Journal-Register on June 2, 2017.
Read the story online.