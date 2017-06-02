Friday, June 2, 2017

Volleyball: UIS signs Parkland player

Outside hitter Taylor Bauer is transferring to the University of Illinois Springfield after winning back-to-back National Junior College Athletic Association Division II national championships with Parkland College.

She collected 437 kills, 496 digs and 85 blocks in her sophomore season.

Deer Creek-Mackinaw setter Caitlynn Whitaker and Chicago Marist rightside hitter Megan Krasowskih also have signed with the Prairie Stars.

The story was reported by The State Journal-Register on June 2, 2017.

