Volleyball: UIS signs Parkland player

Outside hitter Taylor Bauer is transferring to the University of Illinois Springfield after winning back-to-back National Junior College Athletic Association Division II national championships with Parkland College.
She collected 437 kills, 496 digs and 85 blocks in her sophomore season.
Deer Creek-Mackinaw setter Caitlynn Whitaker and Chicago Marist rightside hitter Megan Krasowskih also have signed with the Prairie Stars.
