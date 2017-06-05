State Finances, Health Care Among Top Concerns in Sangamon County

The results of the University of Illinois Springfield's biannual economic outlook survey for Sangamon County have been released.
Sixty-one percent of organizations say state finances is one of their top three concerns, which is the highest percentage ever.
The survey also found many people are worried about the healthcare sector in Sangamon County.
"It's a very large and very important part of Sangamon County economy," Matthew Case, director of Survey Research Office, said. "But in this survey, there's a little bit of a drop off in this survey in terms of the optimism. So right now only 55 percent say they expect the health care industry will grow compared to about 70 percent in the last two surveys."
