Steve Stein's Sports Notebook

University of Illinois Springfield senior men’s golfer Talon Supak from Washington was named to the NCAA Division II Ping All-Midwest Region Team for the second straight year.
Supak had a heck of a senior season, which included a second consecutive appearance in the NCAA regionals.
His stroke average of 73.26 in 23 rounds broke his own school record. Other school records broken by Supak this season were national ranking (67), rounds at par or better (11), eagles (3), low round (64), low 36-hole total (139) and low 54-hole total (203).
Supak finished in the top 10 in seven of 11 tournaments during the season.
This story appeared in the Washington Times-Reporter on June 5, 2017.
