Men's Tennis: Stars’ Clarke earns GLVC award

University of Illinois Springfield junior Sam Clarke has been named the Great Lakes Valley Conference Men’s Tennis Player of the Week.
Clarke, a native of England, is the first UIS men’s player to earn the award.
Last week, he helped UIS beat No. 10 Lindenwood for the first time in the Prairie Stars’ NCAA Division II era.
Clarke and teammate Tommy Martinez won 9-8 in a pair of No. 1 doubles matches against Lindenwood and Missouri-St. Louis.
This article appeared in The State Journal-Register on March 13, 2018.
