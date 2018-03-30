Vietnam War veterans honored in Springfield

Gov. Bruce Rauner commemorated Vietnam War veterans at a ceremony hosted by the University of Illinois Springfield Thursday morning.
The governor, joined by state Veterans Affairs’ director Erica Jeffries and UIS Chancellor Susan Koch, gave the veterans the “welcome home” they often did not receive 50 years ago. He praised the veterans for putting service ahead of the political divides of the time.
“Each of you Vietnam veterans did not let the divide stop your patriotism,” Rauner said. “You did not let the political fights hinder your belief in freedom and democracy and service. I don’t think any of us can truly appreciate your strength of character and your dedication to serve with pride and honor in the face of such division.”
The ceremony was part of the U.S. Vietnam War Commemoration program, which was initiated by Congress in 2012 to recognize the service of Vietnam War veterans and commemorate the 50th anniversary of the war each year, until 2025.
The story was reported by The State Journal-Register on March 30, 2018.
Read the story online.