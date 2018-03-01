Samuel K. Gove Illinois Legislative Internship Hall of Fame inducts new members

Four people who have successful careers in and around government are being inducted into the Four people who have successful careers in and around government are being inducted into the Samuel K. Gove Illinois Legislative Internship Hall of Fame at the University of Illinois Springfield.
Mark Denzler, Marcilene Dutton, DeShana Forney and David Joens will be inducted in a ceremony March 12 at the Old State Capitol.
Gove was founding director of the internship program.
With the four new members, the hall, established in 1990, will include 68 people. Their names are inscribed on a plaque on the fourth floor of the Statehouse.
This story appeared in The State Journal-Register on February 28, 2018.
