Study the night sky

On Friday, March 9, celebrate the return of University of Illinois Springfield’s Friday Night Star Parties, hosted by John Martin, UIS associate professor of astronomy and physics.
Friday Night Star Parties take place at UIS Observatory, located on the roof of Brookens Library, and will continue on Friday nights from 8-10 p.m., weather permitting, through March 23.
Friday Night Star Parties include a presentation about galaxies, the stars and the sun, followed by the use of the observatory’s telescope to view of the moon, the great nebula in Orion, as well as additional double stars and star clusters as available.
Friday Night Star Parties are free to the public, and participants are able to come and go as desired between 8 and 10 p.m.
