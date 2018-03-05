Women's Softball: UIS softball beats No. 24 Saginaw Valley

Bree Derhake hit a three-run triple in the University of Illinois-Springfield’s 6-1 win over No. 24 Saginaw Valley State Friday.
The Sacred Heart-Griffin High School graduate hit the triple in the five-run, third inning of the Prairie Stars’ home opener and UIS led 4-1.
UIS’ Calla Wickenhauser drove in Derhake to make it 5-1. Ali Haesele’s RBI triple scored Wickenhauser and the Stars were up 6-1.
UIS scored two wins over nationally ranked teams in the first 10 games.
