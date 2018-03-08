UIS offering free shuttle to the polls for students

The University of Illinois Springfield is offering a service for its students to get out and vote in the Illinois primary election.
A free shuttle service will take students every 15 minutes to and from the polls on March 20.
Officials said it’s important for students to be able to vote while they're away from home and this service ensures they're able to do it.
“This is something we've been doing for a while, because we have a number of students who don't have transportation of their own on campus so it's an opportunity for them to vote and not worry about how they're going to get to the poll,” said Connie Komnick who is the assistant director of volunteer and civic engagement center at UIS.
Students will have the service again for the general election in November.
This story aired on WICS Newschannel 20 on March 7, 2018.
Watch the story online.