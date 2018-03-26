Dancing helps raise money for the Children's Miracle Network

A lot of dancing feet on Saturday, all raising money for the Children's Miracle Network.
The University of Illinois Springfield held their fourth annual dance marathon featuring DJ, performances, and lots of food.
There were several themes including Hollywood and superheroes.
Six local families who have benefited from the miracle network also shared their inspiring stories.
"If our feet get tired, if things get hard we have to think about the kids that are in the hospital, think about why we’re really doing this and truly fundraise for all those kids who are in the hospital.” said fundraising leader Hanna Warden.
About 70 people made it out Saturday.
Over the past two years, this event has raised more than $9,000 for the Children's Miracle Network.
This story aired on FOX 55 Illinois on March 24, 2018.
Watch the story online.