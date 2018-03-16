University of Illinois student health insurance premiums to go up

University of Illinois trustees have voted to increase student health insurance premiums for the 2018-2019 academic year.
Springfield campus students will see a 3 percent increase and pay $530 a semester.
The health insurance provided by United Healthcare is optional.
School officials tell The (Champaign) News-Gazette that the Urbana-Champaign campus saw a 26 percent increase in student claims for outpatient visits, prescription drugs, maternity care and mental health services.
They say the insurer paid $1.06 for every $1 collected in premiums.
This story was reported by the Associated Press on March 15, 2018.
