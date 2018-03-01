UIS Professor Unpacks 'Toxic Masculinity'

Google searches for the term "toxic masculinity" reached their peak following the mass shooting at Stoneman Douglas High School in Florida earlier in February, according to the search engine's analytics.
Social scientists and psychologists use the concept to explain why men are more prone to violence, for instance.
But there are also real-world, negative consequences for men who might feel pressured to maintain the social status quo when it comes to presenting their gender identity.
So says professor Michael Murphy who teaches gender theory at the University of Illinois Springfield.
His new book, which will be released in April, is called "Living out Loud: An Introduction to LGBTQ History Society and Culture." Murphy recently spoke with us about masculinity and why some are calling it "toxic."
