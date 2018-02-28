Men's Basketball: UIS’ Longmeyer makes all-conference team

University of Illinois Springfield senior guard Eddie Longmeyer was named to the Great Lakes Valley Conference men’s basketball second team Tuesday.
He led the Prairie Stars in several categories, including scoring, rebounds, steals and minutes.
His 2.9 assists per game rank second on the team.
In his senior season, Longmeyer posted eight double-doubles and scored 20 or more points in 12 games, including 28 against Missouri St. Louis earlier this month.
This story appeared in The State Journal-Register on February 27, 2018.
Read the entire article online.