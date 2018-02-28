Women's Basketball: UIS duo earn all-GLVC honors

University of Illinois Springfield senior guard Shelbi Patterson and senior forward Destiny Ramsey received second-team honors in the Great Lakes Valley Conference.
Both players previously appeared on all-conference teams.
Ramsey was a third-team pick last year.
Patterson was named to the third team in the 2015-16 season.
Patterson was first this season in points , 3-pointers, assists and minutes. She was third in blocks and steals.
Patterson started every UIS game for four seasons. Her 1,098 points rank third on the program’s all-time list.
Ramsey played two years at UIS after transferring from Illinois Central College. She was second this season in scoring, rebounding and blocks.
This story appeared in The State Journal-Register on February 27, 2018.
Read the entire article online.