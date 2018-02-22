UIS prepares campus with active shooter training

The University of Illinois Springfield will be training students and faculty how to react to an active shooter.
The campus police department is holding an active shooter training class on March 2.
The class includes a video plus a question and answer session with University Police.
UIS spokesman Derek Schnapp said the campus must be prepared for anything.
"I think that as many workshops and training that our staff and our police do, I think that every situation can be different and unique, so you do your best to plan and prepare," said Schnapp.
Later in the spring semester, UIS is planning an active shooter drill.
This story aired on Fox Illinois on February 21, 2018.
Watch the story online.