Women's Softball: UIS’ Haesele GLVC Pitcher of the Week

University of Illinois Springfield senior right-handed softball pitcher Ali Haesele was the Great Lakes Valley Conference’s Pitcher of the Week after going 3-0 with a 0.00 earned run average in three complete-games.
Haesele, of Minier, threw a no-hitter Sunday in a 3-0 win over Findlay. She allowed just one runner — the batter reached on a dropped third strike.
On Friday against Lindenwood, she struck out 19 and walked three as the Prairie Stars won 5-0.
The award is Haesele’s first and is the first for UIS since Jaycee Craver won the award on May 2.
This article appeared in The State Journal-Register on February 26, 2018.
