Star Parties to resume at UIS in March

The University of Illinois Springfield’s Friday Night Star Parties will resume for three Fridays in March The dates include: March 9, 16, and 23.
The parties are held from 8 to 10 p.m., weather permitting, at the UIS Observatory on the roof of Brookens Library.
Star Parties are hosted by John Martin, UIS associate professor of Astronomy/Physics.
The observatory’s telescopes will be used to view a number of celestial objects, including the moon, the Great Nebula in Orion and other double stars and star clusters when visible.
Friday Night Star Parties are free and open to the public.
This story appeared in The State Journal-Register on February 22, 2018.
