Men's Baseball: Stars sweep weekly GLVC honors

University of Illinois Springfield senior outfielder Nick Stokowski was named the Great Lakes Valley Conference Player of the Week and freshman teammate Colton Hale received the conference’s weekly pitching award.
Hale was named Pitcher of the Week after allowing one hit and two walks in a 9-1 win against Malone.
The lefty also struck out four batters in four innings out of the bullpen. He limited Malone to .091 batting average. He is the first UIS pitcher to win the award since 2014.
Stokowski hit .583 last week. He was 7-for-12 with two home runs, one double, six RBIs and scored eight runs in four wins. He had 14 total bases and a .706 on-base percentage.
This story appeared in The State Journal-Register on February 27, 2018.
