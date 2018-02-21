Democratic candidates for governor debate Wednesday at UIS

The six Democratic candidates for Illinois governor will meet in Springfield Wednesday night for a debate that will be broadcast live on the Internet and radio.
The debate featuring state Sen. Daniel Biss, Bob Daiber, Tio Hardiman, Chris Kennedy, Dr. Robert Marshall and J.B. Pritzker is scheduled to begin at 7 p.m. at the University of Illinois Springfield.
The event is sponsored by The State Journal-Register, News/Talk 94.7 and 970 WMAY, and UIS.
Moderators will be the SJ-R’s Bernard Schoenburg, WMAY’s Jim Leach and NPR Illinois’ Daisy Contreras.
The debate can be heard on WMAY radio or watched on www.sj-r.com or www.wmay.com.
The newspaper, radio station and UIS extended invitations to the two Republican candidates for governor — incumbent Bruce Rauner and state Rep. Jeanne Ives — to debate at UIS prior to the March 20 primary election. Ives accepted the invitation, but Rauner declined, so no debate will be held.
This story appeared in The State Journal-Register on February 20, 2018.
