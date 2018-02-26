Women's Softball: UIS beats No. 15 Wayne State

Bree Derhake hit the game-winning RBI single in the fourth inning and the University of Illinois Springfield upset No. 15 Wayne State 1-0 at the Lewis Flyers Dome Invitational.
The Sacred Heart-Griffin High School graduate scored Erin Stroup. It was one of six hits for the Prairie Stars.
UIS pitcher Ali Haesele threw a one-hitter. She struck out five and walked two in seven innings.
In the next game, the Stars beat Grand Valley State 5-2.
This article appeared in The State Journal-Register on February 24, 2018.
