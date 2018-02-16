Hundreds look for new careers at UIS

Over 125 businesses and organizations were at Thursday's Career Connection Expo at the University of Illinois Springfield.
The expo was co-hosted by Benedictine and Lincoln Land Community College, plus the community was invited.
Organizers said they expected over 500 job seekers to come through Thursday.
“It's important to have these types of events because it allows a number of employers to connect in one place that way job seekers don't have to run all over the county and all over the state, here you have 125 employers in one spot that you can talk to on the spot,” director of career development Kathyy Battee-Freeman said.
This is the 20th year UIS has held the career fair.
This story aired on WICS Newschannel 20 on February 15, 2018.
Watch the story online.