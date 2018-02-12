Men's Basketball: UIS upsets Southern Indiana

The University of Illinois Springfield scored a big win as it beat Southern Indiana 79-70 in Great Lakes Valley Conference game Thursday at The Recreation and Athletic Center.
UIS ended a two-game losing streak.
Freshman starter Collin Stallworth’s 3-pointer gave UIS its first lead. Freshman starter Aundrae Williams knocked down a jumper at the buzzer and UIS owned a 34-33 lead at the break.
Two minutes into the second half, senior Eddie Longmeyer sank a 3-pointer.
UIS went ahead 39-37 and it led the rest of the way.
This story appeared in The State Journal-Register on February 8, 2018.
