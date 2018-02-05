Black History Month celebrated in Springfield

February marks the beginning of Black History Month. Springfield started the month with a number of celebrations, Thursday an event was held at the Illinois State Library.
Another celebration was also held at the University of Illinois Springfield where students put together a candlelight vigil in honor of those who have passed away.
"To pay homage to those who came before them. Those who sacrificed for them to be in the position that they are today," UIS student Justin Rose said.
Participants were encouraged to say some words and light a candle in someone’s memory.
"I look at it as a deeper connection to reach back and never forget where you came from,” Rose said.
Black History Month is the annual celebration of achievements by African Americans.
This story appeared on WICS Newschannel 20 on February 1, 2018.
Watch the story online.