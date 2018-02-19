Men's Baseball: Stars’ Rothmund, Taylor hit homers

Michael Rothmund spotted the University of Illinois Springfield leads by hitting a home run in the sixth inning and scoring on a wild pitch in the eighth, but it wasn’t enough and Missouri Southern rallied to a 3-2 win.
Rothmund’s homer put UIS ahead 1-0. He put the Stars up 2-1 in the eighth.
The Prairie Stars’ Justin Revels struck out eight batters, gave up three hits and allowed one run in six innings.
Earlier in the day, UIS opened the season with a 6-2 loss to Maryville.
Mason Coon hit a sacrifice fly in the fourth inning and UIS closed the gap to 3-1. Cole Taylor’s home run in the eighth got the Stars within 6-2.
Taylor hit 2-for-3 and has a stolen base.
This story appeared in The State Journal-Register on February 17, 2018.