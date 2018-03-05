Monday, March 5, 2018

Men's Baseball: UIS edges William Jewell

Jack Schaaf had three hits in the University of Illinois Springfield’s 8-6 win against William Jewell. 

Michael Rothmund scored on a fielding error in the sixth inning and the Prairie Stars took a 6-5 lead in their home opener, then Schaaf scored and UIS was up two runs.

Cole Taylor’s home run in the eighth put UIS ahead 8-6. Taylor, Rothmund, Nick Stokowski and Troy Cantu had two hits each for UIS.

