Men's Baseball: UIS edges William Jewell

Jack Schaaf had three hits in the University of Illinois Springfield’s 8-6 win against William Jewell.
Michael Rothmund scored on a fielding error in the sixth inning and the Prairie Stars took a 6-5 lead in their home opener, then Schaaf scored and UIS was up two runs.
Cole Taylor’s home run in the eighth put UIS ahead 8-6.
Taylor, Rothmund, Nick Stokowski and Troy Cantu had two hits each for UIS.
This article appeared in The State Journal-Register on March 2, 2018.
Read the entire article online.