UIS annual egg hunt after baseball game

Dozens of kids searched for eggs at the University of Illinois Springfield on Saturday.
The baseball team hosted the annual hunt after their game vs Robert Morris University.
Baseball members helped kids find eggs on the field.
Players said spending time with the kids is the best part of the event.
“I hope for some fun after a great win with the boys,” First Baseman Michael Rothmund, “[and] hope for some great fun and interacting with the kids and having a good time.
U.I.S. won 19 to 1 against Robert Morris.
The story was reported by WICS-TV 20 on March 31, 2018.
