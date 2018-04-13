Women's Softball: UIS softball ranked for first time in school history

The University of Illinois Springfield softball team has earned the program a national ranking for the first time, a feat not even accomplished by the 2012 squad that reached the championship round of the NCAA Division II Midwest Regional.
UIS debuted at No. 25 in the National Fastpitch Coaches Association Division II national poll Wednesday.
It received votes in last week’s poll.
A 14-2 record has the Prairie Stars at the top of the 15-team Great Lakes Valley Conference standings. UIS is 27-10 overall with a seven-game win streak. It has posted 14 victories in the last 15 games.
“They’re doing a lot of things well,” UIS coach Shannon Nicholson Guthrie said. “The main two things are pitching and hitting. With our hitters, it’s somebody different every week that’s stepping up. We have nice offense one through nine and a couple off the bench.”
UIS is leading the GLVC in team batting average, hitting .319 as at team. It has the fifth best team earned run average with a 3.04 average.
This story appeared in The State Journal-Register on April 12, 2018.
