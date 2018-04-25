Men's Baseball: UIS baseball extends win streak to 28

John Sechen went 2-for-4 with three runs and three RBIs for the University of Illinois Springfield, which collected its 36th win and 28th consecutive victory by defeating the University of Missouri-St. Louis 9-4.
Nick Alvarado collected the win for the Prairie Stars, tossing three innings of two-hit baseball while allowing four runs, striking out one and walking three.
UIS is currently ranked fifth in the NCAA Divison II poll.
This story appeared in The State Journal-Register on April 24, 2018.
