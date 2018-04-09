Second annual Food Ruck 3K benefits charities

The 2nd Annual Food Ruck 3K is a fun run but also benefits two charity organizations in Springfield.
Both veterans and students at the University of Illinois Springfield took on a cross county course while carrying a backpack full of canned goods and toiletries.
The event is put on by the military and veterans club at UIS. Organizers said at the end of the day it's about one thing, bringing people together.
UIS Military and Veterans Club leader Ashti Dawson said. “It's just a really great opportunity to support the community."
The money raised and donated items will go to the Central Illinois Foodbank and the Fifth Street Renaissance.
