Thursday, April 19, 2018

Women's Softball: UIS earns No. 18 NFCA ranking

University of Illinois Springfield’s softball team is ranked 18th in the National Fastpitch Coaches Association Division II national poll.

The Prairie Stars made their first-ever appearance in the polls last week at 25th.

UIS is in first place in the 15-team Great Lakes Valley Conference standings with a 17-3 conference record.

The Stars are 30-11.

Rankings in the Midwest Region were released for the first time this season on Wednesday. UIS is No. 2 behind first-place Grand Valley State.

This story appeared in The State Journal-Register on April 18, 2018.

Read the entire article online.
Posted by at
Labels: , , ,