Women's Softball: UIS wins regular-season conference title

No. 17 University of Illinois Springfield has won the Great Lakes Valley Conference regular-season softball championship.
The Prairie Stars closed out the regular season with a 3-2, 10-inning win and 8-2 victory against Rockhurst at the Land of Lincoln Junior Olympic Softball Complex.
UIS finishes with a 22-6 GLVC record.
Erin Stroup hit a RBI walk-off single in the 10th inning of the first game. Senior pitcher Ali Haesele also broke the single-season and career records for wins. She has 38 career wins and 21 this season. Haesele struck out eight, walked zero and allowed nine hits in 10 innings to improve her record to 21-7.
In the second game, Lakyn Wagoner collected four RBIs and hit 3-for-3 with a double and home run. She also had two hits in Game One.
UIS is 35-14, one win short of tying the program record for wins. The Stars won 36 games in 201.
