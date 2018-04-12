Men's Baseball: UIS ranked sixth in nation

The University of Illinois Springfield continues its climb through the National Collegiate Baseball Writers Association NCAA Division II national poll and is ranked sixth.
UIS (27-4 overall, 8-0 Great Lakes Valley Conference) was ranked 10th last week.
It is in the poll for the fourth straight week after debuting at No. 25.
In other polls, UIS is ranked 11th by Collegiate Baseball and Perfect Game.
The Prairies Stars are No. 1 in the NCBWA Midwest Region rankings.
UIS is on a 19-game win streak and is in first place in the seven-team GLVC East Division standings. The Stars have won 27 of their last 28 games.
This story appeared in The State Journal-Register on April 11, 2018.
Read the entire article online.