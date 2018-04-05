Baseball: UIS ranked 10th in NCBWA Division II

The University of Illinois Springfield baseball team is ranked 10th in the National Collegiate Baseball Writers Association NCAA Division II poll and No. 1 in the Midwest Region rankings.
UIS was ranked 21st in last week’s NCBWA poll.
The Prairie Stars (23-4 overall, 4-0 Great Lakes Valley Conference) are ranked in other polls. They are No. 15 in the Collegiate Baseball poll. UIS is ranked 14th by Perfect Game.
UIS has a 15-game win streak. It has 23 wins in the last 24 games. The Stars have an important four-game GLVC series this weekend against Indianapolis at UIS Field. The Greyhounds (17-8, 3-5) were ranked No. 7 in last week’s NCBWA poll, but dropped out of the poll Wednesday.
The story was reported by The State Journal-Register on April 5, 2018.
Read the story online.