Area colleges: UIS softball sweeps No. 25 McKendree

Ali Haesele struck out 10 batters to lead the University of Illinois Springfield to a 9-5 win against No. 25 McKendree in the first game of a Great Lakes Valley Conference Doubleheader at Chatham Glenwood High School Saturday.
Haesele walked two and allowed 11 hits in seven innings.
Lakyn Wagoner logged three hits, including a two-run home run in the third inning. Morgan Edwards also hit a homer in the inning and UIS led 4-1.
UIS won the second game 5-1. Wickenhauser’s three-run homer put the Stars ahead 3-0 in the fourth.
The Prairie Stars are 23-10 overall and 10-2 in the GLVC.
The win was reported by The State Journal-Register on March 31, 2018.
