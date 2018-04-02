Monday, April 2, 2018

Area colleges: UIS softball sweeps No. 25 McKendree

Ali Haesele struck out 10 batters to lead the University of Illinois Springfield to a 9-5 win against No. 25 McKendree in the first game of a Great Lakes Valley Conference Doubleheader at Chatham Glenwood High School Saturday.

Haesele walked two and allowed 11 hits in seven innings.

Lakyn Wagoner logged three hits, including a two-run home run in the third inning. Morgan Edwards also hit a homer in the inning and UIS led 4-1.

UIS won the second game 5-1. Wickenhauser’s three-run homer put the Stars ahead 3-0 in the fourth.

The Prairie Stars are 23-10 overall and 10-2 in the GLVC.

The win was reported by The State Journal-Register on March 31, 2018.

Read the story online.
Posted by at
Labels: ,