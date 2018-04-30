Making a Murderer attorney speaks at Innocence Project Fundraiser

The University of Illinois Springfield held its 11th annual Defenders of the Innocent fundraiser.
The Illinois Innocence Project thanked the University and supporters for all they do to help those who have been wrongly imprisoned.
The fundraiser also featured attorney Jerome Burting from the Netflix documentary Making a Murderer.
“I'm really pleased that this is the largest turnout that they've ever had,” said Burtling, “I'm really happy for that and I’m glad for whatever part I’ve played in that. And I’m amazed at the work they do on a shoestring budget.”
Organizers say on average it takes 7 to 10 years to free an innocent person from prison, and hundreds of thousands of dollars per case.
