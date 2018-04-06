D2 Baseball: Illinois-Springfield Finding Success Through A Simple Message

The Prairie Stars from Illinois-Springfield have never been nationally ranked, won their conference championship, or made it into the NCAA Tournament.
But so far this season, it seems all that is bound to change with UIS currently 23-4 through April 4, following an 0-3 start to their season. That's 23 wins in their last 24 games to put themselves firmly in the conversation as one of the best teams in D2 Baseball right now.
What has been the secret to the huge run of success that has seen the team build separate winning streaks of eight and fifteen games? A simple message from head coach Chris Ramirez: "Do what it takes to win now, then do what it takes to win later."
The story was reported by HERO Sports on April 6, 2018.
