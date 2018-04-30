Men's Baseball: No. 5 UIS baseball team rolls to GLVC East title

No. 5 University of Illinois Springfield won the Great Lakes Valley Conference East Division baseball championship with a pair of wins over No. 17 Bellarmine on Sunday.
UIS rallied to a 5-3 win in the first game.
The Prairie Stars dominated the second game. It scored eight runs in the eighth inning and won 14-5.
UIS went 3-1 against Bellarmine.
UIS hosts Robert Morris University-Peoria Wednesday at 3 p.m. then closes the regular season with a four-game series against Lewis on Friday and Saturday at UIS Field.
This story appeared in The State Journal-Register on April 29, 2018.
