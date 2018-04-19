Men's Baseball: Stars ranked fifth in national poll

The University of Illinois Springfield baseball team jumped one spot to No.5 in the National Collegiate Baseball Writers Association NCAA Division II national poll released Wednesday.
UIS is 31-4 and has won 23 consecutive games.
The Prairie Stars are 12-0 in the Great Lakes Valley Conference.
They are in first place in the seven-team GLVC East Division.
The Stars are No. 1 in the Midwest Region rankings, No. 8 in Collegiate Baseball poll and No. 11 in Perfect Game poll.
According to Division II statistics, UIS is fourth in the nation in earned run average (2.62) and ninth in batting average (.331).
This story appeared in The State Journal-Register on April 18, 2018.
Read the entire article online.