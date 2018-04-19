Springfest underway at UIS

Happening this week is the 26th annual Springfest at the University of Illinois Springfield.
Springfest is a way for students and even teachers to get their mind off all the work and have some fun.
Most of these activities take place after 9 p.m., giving students a chance to get all their class work done first.
Some of the activities include scavenger hunts and sports and games.
Aside from this being a stress buster, students say this also gives them a chance to work on some team building skills.
"It's everyday from 9 to 11 at night so it's not like it clashes with your classes, so you can do your classes and come back and spend time with your friends ans just have fun," said Suparna Banerjee, UIS traditions coordinator for UIS Student Activity Committee.
This story aired on Fox 55 on April 18, 2018.
