U of I officials seek increased state funding

The university system — which includes campuses in Chicago, Urbana and Springfield — is seeking $681 million in appropriations from the state. This is an increase from $583 million in the budget year that ended last June and $650 million in the year that ends this June. And it is much more than the $588 million Gov. Rauner proposed in his budget.
“Because of the budget impasse, we’ve taken a bit of a reputational
hit in the last couple of years and we need to go back on the offense in
terms of recruiting and retaining world-class scholars and talented
researchers, so we’re seeking some support to do that,” President Timothy Killeen said.
UIS Chancellor Susan Koch called the request “very reasonable.”
“It
has set high goals to grow all three of our campuses, including UIS,
with the intent to make a University of Illinois degree even more
accessible to Illinois residents,” Koch said. “And the appropriation is
key to doing that.”
Though enrollment numbers at Springfield were
down slightly this school year, Koch said she is encouraged by a 35
percent uptick in applications. She said the goal is to grow UIS by
1,000 students in the next few years.
“Solid financial support from the state is key to doing that,” Koch said.
The story was reported by The State Journal-Register on April 6, 2018.
Read the story online.