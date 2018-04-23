Men's Baseball: UIS baseball stretches win streak to 27

The fifth-ranked University of Illinois Springfield baseball team rallied to a 6-4 win against Wisconsin-Parkside then won 13-1 to post its 27th consecutive win Sunday.
Down 4-3 in the first game of a Great Lakes Valley Conference doubleheader, the Prairie Stars took charge in the sixth inning and scored three runs.
Myles Hann’s RBI tied the score at 4-all. Jack Schaaf scored the go-ahead run when he crossed the plate on a passed ball. Chris Mathieu’s sacrifice bunt made it 6-4.
UIS starter Brayden Jensen struck out eight, walked two and allowed six hits in 5 1/3 innings. Sam Geraci got the win and Cam Zunkel earned the save.
The Stars have a 35-4 overall record and 16-0 GLVC record.
This story appeared in The State Journal-Register on April 22, 2018.
