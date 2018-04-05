Thursday, April 5, 2018

Softball: Stars receive votes in national poll

The University of Illinois Springfield received votes in the National Fastpitch Coaches Association NCAA Division II national poll released Wednesday.

UIS swept then No. 25 McKendree with a pair of Great Lakes Valley Conference wins Saturday.

The Stars are 23-10 overall and 10-2 in the conference, and are at the top of the GLVC standings with Indianapolis. UIS hosts No. 11 Indianapolis (26-6, 10-2) Saturday at the Land of Lincoln Complex.

The story was reported by The State Journal-Register on April 5, 2018.

