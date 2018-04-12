UIS holds active shooter drill

At the University of Illinois in Springfield Wednesday, students, and faculty received the following text message: "UIS alert! This is an active shooter drill. Shelter-in-place immediately. This is only a drill."
UIS warned the drill would come a few months ago but didn't give an exact date.
Alerts were also sent via email, social media, and other various ways to make sure as many people on campus were reached.
Students say given recent school shootings these drills couldn't be more important than right now.
"I think if we practice with these drills and we do it more often then we'll get people to actually think about it so if it actually happens we'll be prepared," said UIS freshman Andrew Cunningham.
Now that the drill is complete, evaluators will sit down with school officials to see what other improvements could be made to their safety plan.
This story aired on WICS Newschannel 20 on April 11, 2018.
Watch the story online.