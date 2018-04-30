Monday, April 30, 2018

Women's Golf: UIS places third at GLVC tourney

University of Illinois Springfield’s Maria Espinosa tied for ninth at the Great Lakes Valley Conference Women’s Golf Championship Tournament at Fox Run Golf Club.

Espinosa opened with a 73 then shot 79s in the next two rounds for a 231.

Four UIS golfers placed in the top 20. Ocean Pangan tied for 15th at 239. Taryn Pittman was 17th with a 242. Jennifer Queller finished 19th at 245.

The Prairie Stars placed third as a team with 956 strokes. UIS had rounds of 313, 318 and 325.

This story appeared in The State Journal-Register on April 29, 2018.

